Active weather expected during the weekend with unseasonably cold air returning

While today was not a record-breaker, it felt nice out there once again as sunshine and southerly breezes led to high temperatures warming well above average to the low and mid-80s. That said, changes have already arrived tonight as clouds have been increasing out ahead of a cold front that is expected to slide into Western Wisconsin early tomorrow morning. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out with lighter winds and low temperatures dropping into the mid-50s. If you have outdoor plans tomorrow, you’ll want to grab an umbrella as periods of scattered showers and storms are expected with the cold front slowly passing through to the east. Winds will start out from the south, helping to drive temperatures to our high by late morning in the mid-60s. Meanwhile during the afternoon, winds will turn out of the west-northwest and become breezy as we get behind the boundary with temperatures slowly falling into and through the 50s.

A cold front passes through Western Wisconsin Saturday with scattered showers and storms (WEAU)

Chances of scattered showers and storms will carry into tomorrow night as a low pressure system gradually lifts from the southwest. By Sunday, our storm will slowly head northeast into the Great Lakes Region as it deepens, leading to more periods of rain as we start out the day. Uncertainty then comes into the forecast as a transition over to a wintry mix, and eventually wet snow looks possible sometime Sunday afternoon or evening with colder air wrapping around the backside of our weather-maker. How quickly the changeover occurs, how much snow melts on contact before sticking, and surface temperatures will all play big factors in how much snow accumulation, if any, we see. Given this week’s unseasonably warm temperatures, the ground has warmed up quite a bit, which will make it hard for snow to stick. In addition, temperatures are forecast to hold rather steady in the upper 30s and low 40s, and questions remain on how quickly those will drop. These are all things that we are taking into consideration when it comes to potential accumulations. A good starting point appears to be a trace up to two inches area-wide, but this is subject to change. Not only will we be dealing with messy weather to close out the weekend, but a tightening pressure gradient will lead to strong, gusty winds developing from the north and northwest. This will drop our wind chill values into the low 20s during the day with blustery conditions into Sunday night. A few lingering snow showers are possibly early Monday morning, otherwise the start of next week will feature quieter weather with decreasing clouds and gusty northwest winds. After highs in the mid-40s Monday, we’ll warm to around average in the mid-50s Tuesday with sunshine returning as an upper-level ridge of high pressure works in. The dry conditions will quickly come to an end, however, as another storm looks to move in mid-week with scattered shower and storm chances. Additional precipitation is possible on Thursday with temperatures hanging out in the 50s and 60s.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.