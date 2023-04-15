Amber Alert: 9-year-old abducted in Va. believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old girl in Newport News who police say was...
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old girl in Newport News who police say was abducted Saturday morning.(Photo: Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old girl who police say was abducted Saturday morning.

Brielle Alexis Maree Silver “is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News,” Virginia State Police said.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top, white shorts, and no shoes. She may be wearing silver dolphin earrings.

“The child is believed to have been abducted by Bethany Renae Dawn Gould,” police said.

There is no clothing description at this time.

They may be traveling in a gray 2005 Mercury Mariner with Alabama tag 32BM568.

If you have any information about this case, call 911 or the Newport News Police Department at 757-727-2500.

Police say this is a photo of the the vehicle they may be traveling in.
Police say this is a photo of the the vehicle they may be traveling in.(Photo: Virginia State Police)

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Town of Lafayette
Water Levels Remain High on Chippewa River
Road closures in Chippewa Falls due to high water
Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel of the Cameron Police...
Funeral held for fallen officers in Cameron
River Front Park in Chippewa Falls, WI submerged in river overflow Friday afternoon
Flooding in Chippewa Falls submerging River Front Park draws in crowds
ELK MOUND FIRE
Crews respond to fire outside of Renegade Diesel in Town of Wheaton

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Six (4/15/23)
17-Year-Old Arrested Near Waukesha High School
17-Year-Old Arrested Near Waukesha High School (4/15/23)
Law Enforcement Honor Fallen Police Officers
Law Enforcement Honor Fallen Police Officers (4/15/23)
Funeral Service For Ofc. Breidenbach And Ofc. Scheel
Funeral Service For Ofc. Breidenbach And Ofc. Scheel (4/15/23)