College freshman starts survivor clothing drive at UW-Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A UW-Madison student organized a clothing drive with a much deeper meaning.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and freshman Jessica Randall started a project collecting clothes for sexual assault survivors.

Randall is a survivor herself. She created this drive in high school, gathering new underwear, shirts and more. Randall says helping people who are in a vulnerable position matters the most.

“I started this project a couple of years ago when I was a junior in high school and originally, I just thought it was going to be a short term one week drive and I would just donate to hospitals but over time the need for this has been more apparent,” Randall said.

The freshman collects clothes for sexual assault survivors whose clothes are taken for evidence.

“Most hospitals don’t have supplies to send them home in comfortable clothes and even underwear oftentimes they’re sent home in paper scrubs and disposable underwear,” Randall said.

She received help from other organizations on campus and local hospitals to put the needs of others first. Randall says no matter your race, gender, ethnicity or identity, everyone knows at least one person affected.

“Even if it just impacts one person a week that’s enough to know that these survivors are going home with comfortable clothes on. Because that’s just another injustice on top of the fact that they were assaulted if were sending them home and labeling them as they walk out of the hospital,” she said.

Randall says during the first drive on campus she received monetary gifts. She says they also take new clothes and underwear of all sizes. The next drive is on April 26.

