Crossing the Bridge event held in downtown Eau Claire

By WEAU Staff and Duane Wolter
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students from across the country and even internationally had the opportunity to experience the culture of western Wisconsin Friday night.

The ‘Crossing the Bridge’ event was held as part of the National Conference on Undergraduate Research at UW-Eau Claire.

NCUR has brought over 4000 students and faculty members to Eau Claire, and the event included local musical acts, visual arts, comedic performances, and plenty of options for food and drinks.

An organizer of the event said it’s a great way to show off downtown Eau Claire to the rest of the country.

“I think that to me has been one of the highlights is it’s a chance for us to show off the great artistic work that happens within Eau Claire,” said Arthur Grothe, Associate Professor of Theatre at UW-Eau Claire. “So highlighting the murals, highlighting bands, highlighting artists, for us, it’s been a great chance to showcase those.”

The conference will conclude on Saturday.

