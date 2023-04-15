Meet Pearl: Pocket-sized Chihuahua certified as world’s shortest dog

Pearl the Chihuahua has been named the world’s shortest dog alive. (Source: Guinness World Records via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Meet Pearl, the world’s shortest dog.

Pearl is a 2-year-old Chihuahua who is shorter than a popsicle stick and only about as long as a $1 bill.

The pocket-sized pup is the new official holder of the Guinness World Record for being the shortest dog alive.

She was born in Orlando, Florida, and is actually related to the previous record holder, Miracle Milly, who had the same owner.

Pearl’s owner says her little pup is a bit of a diva. She enjoys eating high-quality food like chicken and salmon while “dressing up nice.”

A dwarf Yorkshire terrier holds the record as the tiniest pup ever at 2.8 inches tall.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Town of Lafayette
Water Levels Remain High on Chippewa River
Road closures in Chippewa Falls due to high water
Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel of the Cameron Police...
Funeral held for fallen officers in Cameron
River Front Park in Chippewa Falls, WI submerged in river overflow Friday afternoon
Flooding in Chippewa Falls submerging River Front Park draws in crowds
ELK MOUND FIRE
Crews respond to fire outside of Renegade Diesel in Town of Wheaton

Latest News

17-Year-Old Arrested Near Waukesha High School
17-Year-Old Arrested Near Waukesha High School (4/15/23)
Law Enforcement Honor Fallen Police Officers
Law Enforcement Honor Fallen Police Officers (4/15/23)
Funeral Service For Ofc. Breidenbach And Ofc. Scheel
Funeral Service For Ofc. Breidenbach And Ofc. Scheel (4/15/23)
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old girl in Newport News who police say was...
Amber Alert: 9-year-old abducted in Va. believed to be in ‘extreme danger’
A train carrying hazardous materials has derailed and caught fire in Rockwood, Maine, fire...
Freight train engines, cars derail and catch fire in Maine