Monona volunteers ‘eCycle’ old electronics to combat pollution

The City of Monona participates in environmental eCycling.
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Monona held its third eCycling event Saturday, one week ahead of Earth Day.

The event was held as a drive-through at the city’s school district parking lot. Volunteers stacked Styrofoam and electronics, from TVs to microwave ovens, to combat harmful pollutants in landfills.

Monona City Councilwoman Teresa Radermacher said old electronics and Styrofoam can be toxic to Monona and Wisconsin waterways and soil.

“I’m just one of many people who are really committed to bringing awareness to the community about all the little things we can do in our homes on a small scale to work together, we all do our part, we’ll get there,” Radermacher said.

Another volunteer, Thor Jeppson, said the turnout was steady.

“I think it’s a really great opportunity for community members to get involved with sustainability initiatives in the city and just get rid of some of their old items that have been building up in their garage or basement,” Jeppson said.

Volunteers brought up another initiative coming up, No-mow May. The city is asking residents to refrain from clipping their grass to allow wildflowers, such as clovers, to grow, so that bees can pollinate them.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

