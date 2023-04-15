SportScene 13 for Friday, April 14th

By Philip Choroser
Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Memorial baseball took on La Crosse Central in a doubleheader. Eau Claire North baseball hosted DC Everest in the first game at Carson Park in 2023.

Also, UW-Eau Claire took on UW-Platteville in a baseball double-header while, the Blugold softball team squared off with UW-Oshkosh in a double-header of their own.

In their final series of the season, the Chippewa Steel dropped game 1 to the Minnesota Wilderness.

