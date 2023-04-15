UW Badger Basketball honors Howard Moore during 125th celebration

The University of Wisconsin basketball team celebrated its anniversary with an event supporting Howard Moore.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Men’s Basketball team celebrated its 125th year as a program by helping an alumni and coach who was severely injured in a car accident.

Howard Moore played for the badgers in the 90s and then worked as an assistant coach under Bo Ryan and Greg Gard.

In 2019 Moore’s family was driving when a drunk driver hit their car head-on and killed his wife and daughter. Moore and his son survived, but Moore is living with severe disabilities.

According to UW Badger Basketball representatives, the medical cost of Moore’s injuries are astronomical.

So, the basketball community banded together and honored him during their 125th celebration by raising money to support Moore’s son and his at-home medical care.

”It’s an honor to call him a friend,” Former Badger Men’s Basketball Head Coach Stu Jackson said. ”Anybody that’s met him, or been on a team with him, or been a part of an organization that he supported, he touches everyone. It’s just who he is. Without effort, just because of the man that he is.”

Moore’s teammate Michael Finley said he means more to the UW Basketball community than an alumni and assistant coach.

”I called him the mayor of Madison because everybody knew him and he knew everyone,” Finley said. “His heart was always in the right place. He always wanted to do what was best for the university, the community and when you have a guy like that it’s easy to support.”

Moore influenced several collegiate athletes who went on to play professional basketball in the NBA.

Former Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons Forward Jon Leuer returned to Madison for the celebration to honor Moore.

”If you were around him you knew he loved you, cared about you and I think that’s why you see so many people come back is because we all share that love for him,” Leuer said.

Anyone else looking to help Moore can donate online at the website linked here.

