Cooling down through the day with potential snow accumulations tonight

Low pressure has brought scattered precipitation to the area through the overnight, mostly in the form of rain as the low has slowly crawled to the eastern part of the state, dragging a cold front which has also brought some very blustery winds. This low will stall out over Lake Michigan later on this afternoon and tonight, leaving the tight pressure gradient over Eastern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin, giving us blustery winds through the afternoon. Later this afternoon and evening, a second round of precipitation will move through as our temperatures dip through the afternoon, resulting in snow, which may get heavy at times.

Showers materialize into snow showers later on this afternoon, potentially leading to Monday morning impacts. (WEAU)

There are quite a few factors still at play when discussing snow totals by the time this is all said and done. First and foremost, timing will be an issue. Questions such as “when will the rain transition to snow?” and “how heavy will the snowfall rates be?” remain on the table. Temperatures will also be hovering around the freezing point, and even slightly above, for most of the night, with a brief dip into the upper 20s by daybreak tomorrow. The summer-like heat that we saw over the past week has also allowed soil temperatures to climb rather drastically, with ground temperatures over 50 degrees in parts of the area. If snowfall rates aren’t heavy enough to sustain a very quick accumulation, most of the snow will melt on contact and impacts will remain slim to none. However, if snowfall rates reach 1.5″ to 2″ per hour, like some model guidance hints at, snow accumulations could be on the more significant side. For that, the snowfall totals graphic below has a very large range displayed to account for uncertainties. Some models are still having a hard time gripping where the heaviest bands of snow will fall, but as it stands right now, mostly from the Chippewa Valley to Central Wisconsin looks to be the area that could see the highest accumulation.

Rain transitions to snow tomorrow, but questions still remain which will highly impact accumulations. (WEAU)

In anticipation of this snowfall, the National Weather Service has scheduled winter storm watches for most of the viewing area. Eastern Minnesota and far Western Wisconsin are under a winter weather advisory, as accumulations are not expected to be as high as central Wisconsin, though some travel impacts are still possible. This will closely be monitored on whether these will be upgraded to winter weather advisories or winter storm warnings. If heavier rates of snow are seen, visibility will be of concern for your Monday morning commute, as winds will remain blustery through Monday, keeping temperatures down as well.

A system initially bringing rain will make the transition to snow, potentially resulting in accumulations to warrant a winter storm watch in the area. (WEAU)

Travel impacts should be alleviated by Monday afternoon as this system departs. However, flooding concerns will still be an issue, as this system, on top of more rain heading our way later next week, will result in plenty of moisture heading our way. Tuesday will give us a break from any sort of precipitation as we are tracking plenty of sunshine and slightly below average temperatures before Tuesday night brings the return of rain chances. Models are hinting at very active weather throughout the latter half of next week, but timing is still up in the air. If all comes together, this will of course extend the length of flooding across the area. Temperatures will also remain below average with highs only climbing to the 40s and 50s for most of next week.

