La Crosse Street Department issues snow emergency

LA CROOSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of La Crosse Street Department has issued a snow emergency for Sunday.

This comes as the region is expected to see winter storms that will bring snow.

The snow emergency will go into effect April 16th starting at 6 p.m. The snow emergency will be in effect for 48 hours, expiring at 6 p.m. on Tuesday April 18th.

A press release from the Street Department said in part: “The termination of the snow emergency may be extended or canceled as needed. Please prepare for Alternate Side Parking.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.