La Crosse Street Department issues snow emergency

Generic snow
Generic snow(PxHere)
By Daniel Gomez
Published: Apr. 16, 2023
LA CROOSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of La Crosse Street Department has issued a snow emergency for Sunday.

This comes as the region is expected to see winter storms that will bring snow.

The snow emergency will go into effect April 16th starting at 6 p.m. The snow emergency will be in effect for 48 hours, expiring at 6 p.m. on Tuesday April 18th.

A press release from the Street Department said in part: “The termination of the snow emergency may be extended or canceled as needed. Please prepare for Alternate Side Parking.”

