Residents come out in solidarity as procession for fallen officers passes the City of Chetek

THE CITY OF CHETEK, Wis. (WEAU) - A fleet of squad cars from all over the state on beyond followed the two hearses carrying fallen officers Emily Breidenback and Hunter Scheel.

The procession took off in the Village of Cameron on route to the City of Chetek following the funeral and law enforcement honors ceremony. One final ride for the officers, and a massive show of support for the two police departments and the tight knit communities they serve.

“It’s nice seeing the outpouring of community support. Both the officers were really special to all of us,” said Al Hagen, a resident of Chetek who came out to watch the procession like many others.

“But it’s amazing. Every city, every county, out of state it’s just amazing,” said Pat Dachel.

Many were sad to watch the flow of emergency lights because of the reason behind it.

“So I work in law enforcement. As part of the law enforcement community, it takes a heavy toll on your heart,” said Richard Maki. He, his wife Abigail and their kids came out to show their support.

“I feel that officers put their lives on the line for the community and this is not how they should end their watch,” said Abigail.

Some were amazed at the turnout for these two officers.

“It’s pretty rough for everybody, and it’s just pretty sad. And this is awesome. It’s well deserved and it’s pretty awesome,” said Kathy Langman.

“We watched the funeral live streamed and came out to watch the cars go by and pay our respects to the officers. It’s amazing and sad all at the same time,” said Candy Jenke. She came out with her husband Dennis to watch the procession.

“We could see how important this was for Chetek and all the people that turned out to watch. We just appreciate what they have done here for our officers,” said Dennis.

Motorcyclists wrapped up the procession. Officer Breidenbach was known to have a passion for motorcycles.

