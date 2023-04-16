WINTER STORM WARNING: Heavy snow and strong winds will make for a hazardous Monday morning commute

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After enjoying quiet weather this past week with unseasonably warm air, our weekend has looked much different with a storm system coming up from the southwest. Scattered showers and storms through part of yesterday gave way to a steady rain last night, with more periods of rain this morning. That said, our low pressure system is now stalled out over Green Bay with colder air wrapping around the backside. Old man winter will be giving us a glancing blow tonight with heavy snow and blustery winds expected throughout Western Wisconsin. Where the highest impacts and greatest accumulations are expected to occur, Winter Storm Warnings have been issued. Meanwhile for areas where there will still be slick travel, but less accumulations, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect through Monday morning (WEAU)

TIMING: Snow will become widespread over the area tonight, turning heavy at times into early tomorrow morning with snowfall eventually tapering from west to east. Lingering snow showers are possible during the morning hours, before things dry out in the afternoon with significant improvements expected as our storm pulls away.

Heavy snow expected overnight along and east of Highway 53 (WEAU)

ACCUMULATIONS: Forecast models have come into better agreement on snow totals across the area, but subtle differences in the heaviest snow to the east and west still exist, posing more uncertainties in the forecast. By the time all is said and done tomorrow, it seems that the highest totals will be located along and east of Highway 53, where 5-10″ of snow is currently expected. There will likely be a narrower band (pink contour) where snowfall rates of 1-2″ may occur, leading to accumulations to around a foot or more. Please note that this forecast is subject to change, and any subtle shift in the heaviest snow by just a few miles will mean drastic changes to snow totals for a given location.

Significant snow accumulations are likely in Eau Claire and to the east (WEAU)

IMPACTS: Heavy falling snow will lead to snow-covered and slick roadways overnight and into tomorrow morning’s commute. In addition, strong winds are expected from the northwest at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph not being ruled out. Very poor visibility is expected at times as a result. Travel will be dangerous, and therefore is not advised unless necessary.

Roads will quickly deteriorate overnight with heavy snow falling and strong, gusty winds from the northwest leading to low visibility (WEAU)

