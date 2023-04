EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Beatles on the Chippewa is an annual fundraiser for Blues on the Chippewa.

It will be held Sunday, April 23, starting at Noon at the Corral Bar & Riverside Grill on Main Street in Durand.

More than 50 regional musicians will be performing their renditions of the Fab Four.

