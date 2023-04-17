CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa County Youth Court is celebrating 20 years. the court is an alternative to regular juvenile court where first-time offenders 10-16 years old are sentenced by a panel of teen volunteers from around Chippewa County.

The Chippewa County Youth Court is run through the Office of the District Attorney.

It’s based on the idea of restorative justice where offenders are held responsible for their actions and given the means to make amends.

Consequences relate to the offense and my include community service, paying restitution, apologizing, or writing an essay relating to the offense.

For more information and donations:

Contact Jacky Miller 715-404-7006 or 226-1397

Funding for the Chippewa County Youth Court comes from grants and donations.

