Clark County farmers happy twin draft horses survived birth

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Farmers who raise draft horses in Clark County are overjoyed about twin horses being born because they odds were stacked against their survival.

“That day she was a week overdue. And she didn’t really show big like she was going to have this happen,” said Marion Petras.

She and her husband John Petras were expecting one draft horse to be born, but little did they know another horse would enter their lives.

“She was in that pen so it was like, I open the sliding door and number one was laying on the ground. I thought, ‘excellent! We have a baby,” said Petras. “Mom backs off and she goes and lays down again. The I thought, ‘okay, she had a hard time’ but she was doing fine. Then, a big gush. Which was another bag, but I didn’t know that at the time. And then she just layed there and she kind of rolled and pushed. I thought ‘what’s going on?’ So, I’m working on the one and glanced and saw there was a foot and thought ‘oh, boy.’ And with that, when you think you’re going to have twins, the second one automatically think it was dead.”

That is because the survival rate is extremely low for twin draft horses being born.

“So, I started Googling draft twins, you know, like survival rates. And they said it was 1 in 10,000 that they make it past two weeks. So then we heard from another lady that read another statistic that said 1 in a million... that make it,” said Petras. “She gave me a little push and slid it right out. It picked its head up and started neighing and wanted to eat. So it’s like, okay now we have two babies.”

The odds defied so far, there is nothing left to do but marvel at the miracle of this birth. Petras said she had never thought she would witness the birth of healthy twin draft horses in here decades of raising horses.

“It’s out of this world. It’s something that I never dreamt of. It was a nightmare thinking of it ever happening. But now that we’re blessed with them you just can’t be happier than anything.”

And she gives her thanks to the mother horse, Peanut.

“My Peanut is such a good girl and a wonderful mama. I just couldn’t think of a better mare to have babies with,” said Petras.

Despite a minor infection from one of the horses, the two are doing fine and in great spirits.

“It’s working great right now and I just hope and pray that it just keeps going,” said Petras.

She said she and her husband will continue to keep a close eye on the conditions of the twins, but are hopeful they will go on and live full healthy lives.

