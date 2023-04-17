Concrete repairs to close westbound I-94 ramp at Menomonie Exit 41
Right lane of westbound interstate to also be closed from the rest area to WIS 25
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WI (WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION PRESS RELEASE) - The ramp from westbound I-94 to WIS 25 at Menomonie Exit 41 will be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 for concrete repairs.
In addition, the right lane on westbound I-94 will be closed from WisDOT rest area 62, located between the I-94 interchanges at County B and WIS 25, to the I94/WIS 25 interchange ramps.
Westbound I-94 traffic wanting to access WIS 25 can take Exit 45, head south on County B and west on US 12/WIS 29 to WIS 25.
For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s Northwest Region and across the state, go to 511wi.gov/.
Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.