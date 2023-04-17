Concrete repairs to close westbound I-94 ramp at Menomonie Exit 41

Right lane of westbound interstate to also be closed from the rest area to WIS 25
Image depicting traffic cones
Image depicting traffic cones(MGN Online)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WI (WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION PRESS RELEASE) - The ramp from westbound I-94 to WIS 25 at Menomonie Exit 41 will be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 for concrete repairs.

In addition, the right lane on westbound I-94 will be closed from WisDOT rest area 62, located between the I-94 interchanges at County B and WIS 25, to the I94/WIS 25 interchange ramps.

Westbound I-94 traffic wanting to access WIS 25 can take Exit 45, head south on County B and west on US 12/WIS 29 to WIS 25.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s Northwest Region and across the state, go to 511wi.gov/.

