Concrete repairs to close westbound I-94 ramp at Menomonie Exit 41

WI (WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION PRESS RELEASE) - The ramp from westbound I-94 to WIS 25 at Menomonie Exit 41 will be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 for concrete repairs.

In addition, the right lane on westbound I-94 will be closed from WisDOT rest area 62, located between the I-94 interchanges at County B and WIS 25, to the I94/WIS 25 interchange ramps.

Westbound I-94 traffic wanting to access WIS 25 can take Exit 45, head south on County B and west on US 12/WIS 29 to WIS 25.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s Northwest Region and across the state, go to 511wi.gov/ .

