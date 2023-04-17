Eau Claire Fire Department recognizes 3 Department personnel

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Monday the Eau Claire Fire Department formally recognized three Department personnel for their actions on an incident.

According to a media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, Firefighter/Paramedic Heather Morning received a Letter of Commendation and Engineer Scott Mohr and Firefighter/Paramedic Nathan Much received Letters of Recognition.

The media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department states, “The incident occurred on April 6, 2023, at S8475 Balsam Road, in Eau Claire County. Three personnel, assigned to Station 6, responded with Medic 6, a paramedic level ambulance company. Medic 6′s initial assignment was to provide Emergency Medical Services; however, upon their arrival, the company quickly discovered that an imminent rescue of a child was required. Medic 6 immediately initiated and completed the rescue and subsequently treated and transported the patient to a local hospital. The rescue operation and transport service occurred within 15 minutes of arriving on-scene. All paramedics of the Eau Claire Fire Department are highly trained firefighters who are regularly assigned to Engine and Truck Companies. Medic 6 is one of four, paramedic-staffed ambulances within the Eau Claire Fire Department.”

In 2022, the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to 10,641 calls for service, according to the media release.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.