Home damaged, family displaced after house fire in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A home is damaged, and a family is displaced after a house fire in La Crosse.

According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, on April 14, 2023 around 2:42 p.m. the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a house fire at 5278 Brackenwood Court.

The media release says crews arrived and saw fire as well as smoke coming from the home. While assuring residents were out of the home, crews began extinguishing the fire and checked for fire extension.

According to the media release, the home sustained major damage, displacing the family. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Assisting the La Crosse Fire Department were La Crosse County Dispatch, La Crosse Police Department, La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department, Holmen Area Fire Department, Shelby Fire Department, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, and Xcel Energy.

