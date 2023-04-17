Home damaged, family displaced after house fire in La Crosse

La Crosse Fire Dept.
La Crosse Fire Dept.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A home is damaged, and a family is displaced after a house fire in La Crosse.

According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, on April 14, 2023 around 2:42 p.m. the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a house fire at 5278 Brackenwood Court.

The media release says crews arrived and saw fire as well as smoke coming from the home. While assuring residents were out of the home, crews began extinguishing the fire and checked for fire extension.

According to the media release, the home sustained major damage, displacing the family. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Assisting the La Crosse Fire Department were La Crosse County Dispatch, La Crosse Police Department, La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department, Holmen Area Fire Department, Shelby Fire Department, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, and Xcel Energy.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One sheriff’s deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout...
Sheriff’s deputy and suspect killed in Minnesota shootout
The mother draft horse and her twins she gave birth to 9 days ago, something a Clark County...
Clark County farmers happy twin draft horses survived birth
Funeral held for fallen officers in Cameron, Wisconsin.
Funeral held for fallen officers in Cameron
Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Town of Lafayette

Latest News

UW-Eau Claire
UW-Eau Claire to host Holocaust Remembrance Day event Monday
AJ
5-Year-Old Role Model For Kids with Disabilities (4/17/23)
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Jill Welke (4/17/23)
FILE - Former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick listens during a press...
Former cardinal faces new sexual charge in Wisconsin