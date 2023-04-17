Minn. man in custody after police chase Saturday

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Minn. man is in custody after a police chase Saturday.

According to a media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, on April 15, 2023 at 4:06 p.m. Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office Deputies attempted a traffic stop in the Village of Nelson during the flood run. The subject, later identified as 47-year-old Dennis Lemke of Winona, Minn. operating a car, fled Northbound on South Highway 35 into Pepin County.

The media release says Lemke was also throwing baggies of suspected methamphetamine from the car. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office requested help from Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Pepin Police Department in an attempt to stop Lemke. The pursuit was later stopped due to safety of the public.

According to the media release, at 4:39 p.m. a deputy from Pierce County, WI Sheriff’s Office found the vehicle abandoned in a field in Salem Township, Pierce County. Two K-9 units from Pepin and Buffalo County tracked Lemke to a hillside where the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office Drone Unit was able to spot Lemke lying on a hillside. At 6:36 p.m. deputies made contact with Lemke. Deputies took Lemke into custody after he resisted and a taser was used.

The media release says Lemke was booked into the Buffalo County Jail. Charges of fleeing/elude officer, 1st degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping have been referred to the Buffalo County District Attorney’s Office.

