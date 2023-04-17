Public health program increases outreach about the dangers of alcohol addiction

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Alcohol Awareness Month is a public health program run by the National Council on Alcoholism about the dangers of alcohol addiction.

The program started in 1987 with the intention of targeting college-aged students. Among the key issues of alcoholism, the program highlights is the stigma that surrounds alcohol abuse. Many do not seek help for their alcoholism because of the stigma around the issue.

Another issue the program highlights is the denial that many struggling with alcoholism have.

A doctor with Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire says knowing when alcohol becomes a problem is a good first step against abuse.

“When your drinking starts to become problematic in your life, it starts to interfere with your relationships with your family, your significant other, it starts to interfere with your work, or you start to experience health difficulties related to your alcohol use,” Dr. Glenn Kauppila, Addiction Medicine Board, Mayo Clinic Health System Eau Claire.

