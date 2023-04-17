UW-Eau Claire to host Holocaust Remembrance Day event Monday

UW-Eau Claire
UW-Eau Claire (WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire is set to host a Holocaust Remembrance Day event.

The event is scheduled to be held from 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. April 17 located in Room 1804 of Centennial Hall, according to a media release from UW-Eau Claire.

“The event is a time to remember and honor the Jewish victims of the Holocaust and the non-Jewish victims of Nazi oppression,” Jodi Thesing-Ritter, Director of the Center for EDI Training, Development and Education said in a media release. “It’s important that all of us remember, discuss and learn about events in our history even when they are painful, so we better understand the past and never repeat it.” 

Additional information is available in the full media release from UW-Eau Claire HERE.

