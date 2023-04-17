A wintry night in store with heavy snow and strong winds expected in Western Wisconsin

Temperatures slowly cooled through the 30s this afternoon as a large storm system stalled over far eastern Wisconsin, leading to a gradual transition to wet snow and a wintry mix from rain. Going into tonight, snow will continue to wrap around the backside of our weather-maker, turning heavy at times with snowfall rates of 1-2″ per hour not being ruled out. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 20s and low 30s with roads eventually becoming snow-covered slick overnight and into tomorrow morning. In addition to this, strong winds are expected from the northwest at 15-25 mph with higher gusts up to 45 mph possible. Patchy blowing snow may result at times, despite it being more of a wet snow with very poor visibility as a result. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for areas where the greatest impacts and highest accumulations are likely to occur, while Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the counties shaded in purple. Both alerts go through 10am Monday.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect through Monday morning (WEAU)

Low pressure exits with snow winding down Monday (WEAU)

A hazardous morning commute is likely with many locations waking up to several inches of wet, heavy snow on the ground. The latest forecast models have come into better agreement on snow totals, but there are still subtle differences in the placement of the highest totals east and west. Any small shift in the heaviest snow will result in drastic changes over the span of a few miles for a given location. As of right now, the highest accumulations are expected along and East of highway 53, where a swath of 5-10″ looks possible. Meanwhile where the 1-2″ rates appear to set up, a foot or more of snow may fall.

Significant snow accumulations are likely in Eau Claire and to the east (WEAU)

Snow showers may linger during the morning hours as our storm system slowly pulls away to the northeast, otherwise the afternoon will feature quieter weather with clouds and well below average highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds will remain strong and gusty from the northwest with wind chill values hanging out in the 20s. Tuesday will bring the return of sunshine and slightly warmer air as an upper-level ridge of high pressure passes through, but the dry conditions will quickly come to an end by mid and late week as our weather pattern turns very active once again. On Wednesday, a low pressure system will slowly build out of the Central Plains with rain chances quickly increasing over our neck of the woods. More periods of rain are likely Wednesday night into Thursday as our storm lifts out of Iowa and into the Badger State Friday morning. Depending on how much rain we see, flooding could remain an issue on area rivers. As we close out the work week, our surface low will exit while a large upper low spins overhead with a few rain and wet snow showers possible. This time of year, our average high is in the upper 50s, but much of this week will trend much cooler with temperatures mainly in the 40s with a stretch of breezy days. It looks like we may be stuck in this pattern through the start of next weekend with the upper low sticking around.

