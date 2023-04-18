1 person hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Pierce County

Ambulance
Ambulance(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County Monday.

According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on April 17, 2023, around 7:51 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on State Highway 29 near 635th Avenue in Clifton Township.

The media release says it was determined a Chevy Equinox being operated a 65-year-old Prescott, Wis. woman was traveling east bound on State Highway 29 and was slowing to make a left-hand turn onto 635th Avenue when a Jeep Wrangler being operated by an 18-year-old Prescott, Wis. man also traveling eastbound on State Highway 29 hit the Chevy Equinox from behind.

According to the media release, the 65-year-old woman was taken from the scene to Regions Hospital in Saint Paul, Minn. by Allina EMS with undetermined injuries. The 18-year-old man was not reported to be hurt.

Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was the Prescott Police Department, Allina EMS and the Prescott Fire Department.

