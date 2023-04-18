1 person hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Pierce County

CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County Monday.

According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on April 17, 2023, around 7:51 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on State Highway 29 near 635th Avenue in Clifton Township.

The media release says it was determined a Chevy Equinox being operated a 65-year-old Prescott, Wis. woman was traveling east bound on State Highway 29 and was slowing to make a left-hand turn onto 635th Avenue when a Jeep Wrangler being operated by an 18-year-old Prescott, Wis. man also traveling eastbound on State Highway 29 hit the Chevy Equinox from behind.

According to the media release, the 65-year-old woman was taken from the scene to Regions Hospital in Saint Paul, Minn. by Allina EMS with undetermined injuries. The 18-year-old man was not reported to be hurt.

Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was the Prescott Police Department, Allina EMS and the Prescott Fire Department.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.