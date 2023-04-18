2 people in custody after incident at Menomonie Walmart involving a knife

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are in custody after police responded to a report of a person waving a knife at people at the Menomonie Walmart Tuesday.

That is according to a social post via the Menomonie Police Department Facebook Page.

The social post states, “At approximately 2:55 PM, there was a large law enforcement presence at Wal-Mart due to a report of a subject brandishing a knife at patrons. Out of an abundance of caution, Wal-Mart was placed on a temporary lockdown while law enforcement worked to resolve the situation. We want to thank the Wal-Mart staff for their swift cooperation and all of the Wal-Mart patrons for their patience. Nobody was hurt during this incident. Two subjects were arrested and face several charges stemming from the situation. There is no threat to the public.”

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dennis Lemke
Minn. man in custody after police chase Saturday
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
The mother draft horse and her twins she gave birth to 9 days ago, something a Clark County...
Clark County farmers happy twin draft horses survived birth
5-year-old AJ was featured in Target Ads across the country.
Eau Claire boy featured in Target ad across the country

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (4/18/23)
Mayo Clinic Health System
Mayo Clinic Health System offers medication disposal at various locations
Scott Vaningan
Jury trial scheduled for man charged with homicide, arson in Chippewa Falls
Governor Tony Evers in Eau Claire
Gov. Evers Seeks Applicants for Dane County Circuit Court and La Crosse County Circuit Court