2 people in custody after incident at Menomonie Walmart involving a knife

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are in custody after police responded to a report of a person waving a knife at people at the Menomonie Walmart Tuesday.

That is according to a social post via the Menomonie Police Department Facebook Page.

The social post states, “At approximately 2:55 PM, there was a large law enforcement presence at Wal-Mart due to a report of a subject brandishing a knife at patrons. Out of an abundance of caution, Wal-Mart was placed on a temporary lockdown while law enforcement worked to resolve the situation. We want to thank the Wal-Mart staff for their swift cooperation and all of the Wal-Mart patrons for their patience. Nobody was hurt during this incident. Two subjects were arrested and face several charges stemming from the situation. There is no threat to the public.”

