Chippewa Falls hosts State of the City meeting

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Chippewa Falls hosted its State of the City meeting Tuesday.

Mayor Greg Hoffman led the event at the Fill Inn Station Saloon & Restaurant.

New businesses in the City were a large focus of the talk, including a list of new projects on the east side of Eau Claire. Some of those projects are a new development from Toycen Ford, a new Culvers restaurant, and a new Festival Foods branch.

Mayor Hoffman says he is proud to see the growth of Chippewa Falls over the last decade.

“It’s just the significant growth that we’ve had that I think, throughout the whole community. This is really amazing to see something like this happen to a community the size of Chippewa Falls,” Mayor Hoffman said.

The new Festival Foods location in Chippewa Falls is set to open later this year.

