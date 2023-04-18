Community members discuss future of Chippewa Falls pool

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A listening session Monday gathered the public’s input about the future of the Bernard F. Willi pool in Chippewa Falls.

Last April, Chippewa Falls Parks and Recreation Director John Jimenez reported to the City Council that the pool facilities were out of compliance with federal mandates.

A committee has been conducting research about other pools across the state to get a better understanding about the financial and logistical challenges, and how they can be overcome.

The listening session was a chance for the public to share what they want to see in an upgraded facility.

“I think our goal is once we are able to gather the information and analyze the results of the survey, it’ll give us an idea to be able to start the planning process,” Jimenez said. “It’s something that we don’t foresee implementing right away, and I think it’s going to be a part of the development process of what’s going to happen with the facility.”

The pool is expected to be open this summer for swim lessons, but there is a need for more lifeguards.

More information about becoming a lifeguard can be found HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.