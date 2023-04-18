Community reacts to April snowstorm

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The warm temperatures from last week feel like seasons away as Western Wisconsin was hit with mid-April snow. Some areas in Jackson County got close to 20 inches of snow.

“It’s Wisconsin, you know, it’s kind of normal but it is what it is,” Tom Teeples of Black River Falls said.

Just a few days earlier, Western Wisconsin had summer-like temperatures.

“We can’t forget that last week was spring sports and it was 90 degrees,” Shelly Severson, Superintendent of the School District of Black River Falls said. “People went to baseball on Friday night wearing shorts and got sunburned and now we have almost 18 inches of snow outside.”

Severson called a snow day in April for what she said might be the first time.

“I do not remember an April snow day. I know there have been times where it has threatened, where we’ve had some snow showers,” Severson said. “I do not remember this much snow this late in the year.”

Road conditions in Jackson County were slick. The Wisconsin State Patrol said in the last 24 hours, there were close to 40 runoffs. The slippery roads were something Lance Leisgang also experienced in the morning.

“We actually came home from Wisconsin Dells this morning so it seemed like the line was about Warrens and that’s kind of where the heavy snow went,” Leisgang said. “But, it was a mess driving that way too.”

Whenever there is snowy weather, Severson said the most important thing is checking road conditions for the buses.

“Our biggest priority is can the buses travel, right? I believe very strongly that parents always have the choice to keep their child home if they are worried about the individual driving conditions but our primary responsibility is the buses,” Severson said.

In the meantime, community members were embracing the snow because, at the end of the day, there’s snow place like home.

