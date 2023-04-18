Gov. Evers Seeks Applicants for Dane County Circuit Court and La Crosse County Circuit Court

Governor Tony Evers in Eau Claire
Governor Tony Evers in Eau Claire(WEAU)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (OFFICE OF GOVERNOR TONY EVERS PRESS RELEASE) - Gov. Tony Evers announced today that he is seeking applicants for the Dane County Circuit Court – Branch 12 and the La Crosse County Circuit Court – Branch 3. The appointments will fill vacancies being created by Judge Chris Taylor’s resignation from the Dane County Circuit Court following her election to the Court of Appeals – District IV and Judge Todd Bjerke’s retirement from the La Crosse County Circuit Court, effective July 31, 2023. The new judges will complete terms ending July 31, 2024.

To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov. Applications must be submitted by 5 pm on Mon., May 15, 2023.

The application can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov.

Applicants with questions about the judicial selection process may contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.

An online version of this release is available here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dennis Lemke
Minn. man in custody after police chase Saturday
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
5-year-old AJ was featured in Target Ads across the country.
Eau Claire boy featured in Target ad across the country
The mother draft horse and her twins she gave birth to 9 days ago, something a Clark County...
Clark County farmers happy twin draft horses survived birth

Latest News

The Conservation Fund, a Virginia-based national land conservation group, bought the land that...
Funding killed for Wisconsin’s largest conservation project
Menomonie Singers
The Menomonie Singers Spring Concert (4/18/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (4/18/23)
Wisconsin Assembly aims for harsher carjacking penalties