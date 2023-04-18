Housing stability assistance in Western Wisconsin

Western Dairyland provided more than $14,000 of rental assistance to individuals in Wisconsin through WERA.(WEAU)
By Kim Leadholm
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - From extra FoodShare benefits to rental assistance, COVID-19-era programs continue to end, affecting community members who relied on them during the pandemic.

In January, the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program ended, with final payments going out a few weeks ago. Now with that funding gone, Western Dairyland is working to help individuals in Western Wisconsin in other ways.

“A pandemic like this, nothing has compared to it. We had more people in need of help than ever before,” Dale Karls, Communications Coordinator for Western Dairyland EOC said.

During the pandemic, Karls said people faced many difficulties.

“Many families were struggling with the bare necessities and that’s food, shelter, clothing, transportation,” Karls said.

So, the state tried to help, creating the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program, which helped families pay their rent. Now, that program ended, so Western Dairyland is working to fill the gaps.

“We’re transitioning to a housing stability program. So, there’s going very limited financial assistance available,” Karls said. “But, we’ll have more education, more coaching, having one-on-one assistance available for people and for families who just need help finding a place to live.”

JP Parker, a WERA Case Manager with Western Dairyland EOC shared how he tries to help families.

“Working with each client individually to figure out what they think they need to be self-sufficient and then coming up with programs that will help in getting to that self-sufficiency,” Parker said. “So, for the most part, a lot of things that we’re dealing with right now is going to be budgeting. So finance, budgeting and then we’ve also been putting rent on smart classes.”

Since the changes from the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program are still new, Western Dairyland is facing consistent demand.

“Every day people are calling our office,” Karls said. “Every day people are coming into the office struggling and extremely worried about their futures.”

Karls said he hopes assistance continues to be available to those who need it.

If you or someone you know is looking for support surrounding housing stability, there’s more information here.

You can also call Western Dairyland at 715-836-7511.

