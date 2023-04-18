Jury trial scheduled for man charged with homicide, arson in Chippewa Falls

Scott Vaningan
Scott Vaningan(Chippewa Falls Police Department)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A jury trial is scheduled for a Chippewa Falls man charged after a house fire in Chippewa Falls on July 27, 2022 that killed one person.

Online court records show a 12-person jury trial is scheduled for 58-year-old Scott Vaningan on Jan. 16, 2024, at 8:30 a.m.

Online court records show Vaningan was sentenced in Sept. 2022 in connection to another case to three years initial confinement and three years extended supervision on an OWI-4th offense charge in which he pleaded no contest to. Other counts were dismissed but read in.

58-year-old Scott Vaningan was charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide, arson of a building without the owner’s consent, mutilating a corpse and bail jumping in Chippewa County Circuit Court.

According to documents filed with the charges, officials were called to a fully-engulfed house fire in Chippewa Falls on July 27 at 3:48 p.m. After the fire was controlled, Chippewa Falls Police found a woman’s body that had been burned beyond recognition. Investigators said the fire originated from two different places, an indicator of arson, and that witnesses said that they had seen a man arrive on a motorcycle about a half-hour before the fire. Witnesses told police that they frequently heard arguing from the home, but the altercation the morning of the fire seemed more intense.

In the criminal complaint, an autopsy determined that the woman was killed before the fire, as medical examiners found multiple puncture wounds in the victim’s neck.

