Mayo Clinic Health System offers medication disposal at various locations

Mayo Clinic Health System
Mayo Clinic Health System(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Saturday, April 22, is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, according to a media release from Mayo Clinic Health System.

The media release states, “The goal of the day is to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal of prescription medications, and to educate the public about the potential for abuse of these medications. Mayo Clinic Health System provides a safe and convenient way to dispose of unused or expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medicines year-round at its pharmacies in Northwest Wisconsin.”

Take Back Boxes are available at Mayo Clinic Health System locations in Barron, Eau Claire, Menomonie and Osseo, according to the media release.

“Keeping medications indefinitely at home can lead to unintended outcomes,” Melissa Kenevan, M.D., Pain Medicine Physician at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and Menomonie, said. “Sometimes, patients will incorrectly use leftover prescriptions when they should seek medical attention. Or worse, unsecured prescriptions could fall into the hands of a child or teenager rummaging through a medicine cabinet. And medications can lose their efficacy if kept past their expiration date. People can minimize this chance by disposing of medications once they are no longer needed.”

According to the media release, medications can be disposed of at these Mayo Clinic Health System Pharmacy locations and times:

  • Barron (weekdays, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon)
  • Eau Claire -Clairemont campus (weekdays, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.)
  • Eau Claire -Luther campus (weekdays, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.)
  • Menomonie (weekdays, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon)
  • Osseo (weekdays, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dennis Lemke
Minn. man in custody after police chase Saturday
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
The mother draft horse and her twins she gave birth to 9 days ago, something a Clark County...
Clark County farmers happy twin draft horses survived birth
5-year-old AJ was featured in Target Ads across the country.
Eau Claire boy featured in Target ad across the country

Latest News

Generic police lights
2 people in custody after incident at Menomonie Walmart involving a knife
Scott Vaningan
Jury trial scheduled for man charged with homicide, arson in Chippewa Falls
Governor Tony Evers in Eau Claire
Gov. Evers Seeks Applicants for Dane County Circuit Court and La Crosse County Circuit Court
The Conservation Fund, a Virginia-based national land conservation group, bought the land that...
Funding killed for Wisconsin’s largest conservation project