Mayo Clinic Health System offers medication disposal at various locations

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Saturday, April 22, is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, according to a media release from Mayo Clinic Health System.

The media release states, “The goal of the day is to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal of prescription medications, and to educate the public about the potential for abuse of these medications. Mayo Clinic Health System provides a safe and convenient way to dispose of unused or expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medicines year-round at its pharmacies in Northwest Wisconsin.”

Take Back Boxes are available at Mayo Clinic Health System locations in Barron, Eau Claire, Menomonie and Osseo, according to the media release.

“Keeping medications indefinitely at home can lead to unintended outcomes,” Melissa Kenevan, M.D., Pain Medicine Physician at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and Menomonie, said. “Sometimes, patients will incorrectly use leftover prescriptions when they should seek medical attention. Or worse, unsecured prescriptions could fall into the hands of a child or teenager rummaging through a medicine cabinet. And medications can lose their efficacy if kept past their expiration date. People can minimize this chance by disposing of medications once they are no longer needed.”

According to the media release, medications can be disposed of at these Mayo Clinic Health System Pharmacy locations and times:

Barron (weekdays, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon)

Eau Claire -Clairemont campus (weekdays, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Eau Claire -Luther campus (weekdays, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.)

Menomonie (weekdays, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon)

Osseo (weekdays, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.