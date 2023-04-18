Menomonie City Council passes resolution to establish ‘No Mow May’ pilot program

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie City Council passed a resolution to establish a “No Mow May” pilot program.

According to a media release from the City of Menomonie, “No Mow May” is a sustainability movement that encourages people to stop mowing or mow less often during the month of May to create habitat and provide resources for bees and early-season pollinators.

The media release states, “Residents wishing to participate in the “No Mow May” program need to register online at www.menomonie-wi.gov/nomowmay by May 1, 2023. City staff will not issue long grass or weed violations during the month of May to properties that have properly registered as “No Mow May” participants. City staff will resume enforcement of long grass and weed violations to all properties beginning June 1, 2023.”

Residents who register for the program may forgo or reduce mowing in all or part of their yard, according to the media release.

Questions regarding the program can be directed to an Environmental Program Coordinator at 715-232-2221 ext. 1005 or mhines@menomonie-wi.gov.

Additional information is available on the City of Menomonie website HERE.

