Press conference to be held Tuesday following Oneida County deaths investigation

The bodies were found in the Oneida County Forest in the Town of Enterprise, southeast of Rhinelander
By WSAW Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department will hold a press conference Tuesday at 4 p.m. after investigators said two bodies were found Monday afternoon.

The bodies were found in the Oneida County Forest in the Town of Enterprise, southeast of Rhinelander. However, they did not say if the bodies are Aiden Grefe and Dakota Brown.

The sheriff’s office said no more information will be released. Searches for the two teens are still ongoing.

The deaths are being investigated jointly by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Oneida County District Attorney, the Lincoln County District Attorney, and the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Department.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by numerous Fire Departments, the Wisconsin National Guard, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Wisconsin Emergency Management, the Oneida County Forestry Department, the Oneida County Land Records, the Rosewood Barn, and Derek’s Town and Country.

