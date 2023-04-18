Sunshine returns before the next spring storm moves in mid-late week

The spring snowstorm that produced double digit snowfall totals in parts of western and central Wisconsin is finally moving away tonight. A clearing line to the west will continue to move eastward as high pressure builds down from the northwest. Winds continue to lighten and with a clear sky overnight, temperatures will have a chance to drop rather quickly, especially in places that received those high snow totals. Lows in the teens will be possible in those areas, with 20s elsewhere. The same high will be effective in returning nicer, spring weather to the state on Tuesday. We will see plenty of sunshine through the day, as temperatures climb back into the 40s and low 50s. The recent snow will begin to melt off with the higher sun angle here in mid-April. Unfortunately this nicer weather will be short-lived as the next storm comes together in the Plains, like we’ve seen many times since late winter.

Sunshine will be temporary as next storm moves in for the mid-week (weau)

The one plus will be temperatures that will stay a bit warmer this time, leading to a primarily rain event. A few low pressure centers will be to our west, with a warm front stretching out to the south. Moisture will begin to return in the form of clouds Tuesday night, while showers and even a few thunderstorms will be knocking on our door by early Wednesday. It appears the showers and storms will come in a few waves, with a break for a good part of Wednesday afternoon. Easterly winds will be increasing, and it will remain cool for the time of year with highs only in the mid 40s. Northern areas may be marginally cold enough to support a wintry mix at times. The next wave of energy will arrive into Wednesday night with more showers and possibly a thunderstorm with lows near 40. The overall system will be slow to move away, and another low is expected to ride up and track just to our south into Thursday. More rain will be in the forecast, keeping the soggy weather around for much of the day. Some of the rain during this 48 hours could be heavy, and there is some indication a few bands may produce amounts greater than an inch. When factoring in the flooding over the last 10 days, this will be an added concern, especially when combined with the snowmelt from this latest storm. Water rises along rivers and streams can be expected. Though the main storm will finally be moving away by Friday, a large upper trough will remain, and this will be enough to produce at least a few scattered rain and wet snow showers. Breezes will continue, and all of these days will stay in the 40s. The coolest air may come into the early part of the weekend with clouds staying dominant overall. We should at least have a shot at returning to the 50s by next Monday, but it will be a slow climb.

