The weather turns active again with rain, thunder, and breezy winds in store through late week

After starting out the week with wintry weather, sunshine made a return today as a ridge of high pressure slowly worked in from the west. Temperatures made it back into the 50s for most locations, which helped melt away the lighter snowpack with a higher sun angle this time of year. Meanwhile east of Highway 53 where some places saw one to two feet of snow, there is still quite a bit of melting to go with temperatures in these places only reaching into the 40s this afternoon. Clear skies early tonight will give way to increasing clouds as our next storm system gradually builds into the Northern Plains with a leading warm front lifting from the southwest. A few showers may develop around daybreak, otherwise temperatures will bottom out in the mid-30s. A more widespread rain is expected to work in tomorrow morning with some thunder not being ruled out as the warm front remains situated to the south. Places to the north/northeast may even be cold enough to see a wintry mix starting out, but no snow accumulation is expected. Any precipitation will likely transition to a break towards the afternoon with just spotty showers or drizzle possible as winds pick up out of the east and southeast. Unfortunately, temperatures won’t get far with highs only forecast to reach the mid-40s.

Rain develops over Western Wisconsin Wednesday with a warm front to the south (WEAU)

By tomorrow night, the next round of rain and a few thunderstorms will be moving in as another low pressure system tracks up from the southwest. Another wave of precipitation will then come in on Thursday with a cold front expected to pass through sometime during the morning as our storm slowly lifts out of the region. South winds initially will us to reach our high in the low 50s, before we start to cool during the afternoon with winds shifting to the west-northwest. Rainfall amounts between 0.75″-1.50″ are possible through Thursday evening with locally higher amounts up to two inches. Given the expected rainfall, flooding is likely to still be an issue on area rivers. Lingering rain and wet snowflakes take us into Friday with a large upper trough settling into the Upper Midwest. Cooler weather will stick around as a result with temperatures hanging out in the mid-40s. The weekend is shaping up to be dry with clouds and some sun as the trough sticks around. It will also remain breezy from the northwest with colder than average highs in the 40s. Luckily, we do appear to climb back into the 50s early next week with more intervals of clouds and sun.

