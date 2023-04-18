Wisconsin Assembly aims for harsher carjacking penalties

The Wisconsin Assembly is set to give final approval to a bill designating carjacking as a criminal offense and creating harsher penalties for people who use a weapon to steal a vehicle
Wisconsin lawmakers propose a bill that would create harsher penalties for people who use a...
Wisconsin lawmakers propose a bill that would create harsher penalties for people who use a weapon to steal a vehicle.(WEAU)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A bipartisan bill designating carjacking as a criminal offense and creating harsher penalties for people who use a weapon to steal a vehicle was set for final approval in the Wisconsin Legislature on Tuesday.

Passage by the Assembly will send the bill to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has said he supports the measure. The Senate passed it last month on a bipartisan 23-8 vote. Evers earlier this month signed into law a Republican-sponsored bill to crack down on reckless driving.

The Republican-controlled Legislature has moved quickly this year to pass stricter criminal penalties after the GOP made rising crime rates an election issue in the 2022 midterm.

Currently, someone who uses force or threatens force to steal a vehicle can be charged with operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. The bill up for a vote Tuesday would formally recognize that crime as carjacking.

Under the bill, someone who uses a weapon to steal a vehicle would be guilty of the second-highest level felony in the state and could be sentenced to up to 60 years in prison. Currently, the maximum sentence is up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

People who are charged with stealing a car by force without using a weapon would still face up to 15 years in prison and a maximum fine of $50,000 under the bill.

Most Read

Dennis Lemke
Minn. man in custody after police chase Saturday
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
5-year-old AJ was featured in Target Ads across the country.
Eau Claire boy featured in Target ad across the country
The mother draft horse and her twins she gave birth to 9 days ago, something a Clark County...
Clark County farmers happy twin draft horses survived birth

Latest News

Wisconsin lawmakers propose banning local governments from passing regulations on gas-powered...
Wisconsin lawmakers hope to outlaw local bans on gas engines
Mark Jensen makes his way into the courtroom for his sentencing hearing, Friday, April 14,...
Wisconsin man gets life in prison for wife’s 1998 slaying
possible arson at Wisconsin Family Action
Man pleads not guilty in anti-abortion office firebombing
DNR board OKs request for more land management money