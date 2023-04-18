WISDot: WIS 35 in Fountain City temporarily closed for flooding prevention efforts

Image depicting traffic cones
Image depicting traffic cones(MGN Online)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says Wisconsin Highway 35 in Fountain City is temporarily closed for flooding prevention efforts.

A media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation states, “WIS 35 is closed temporarily in the Buffalo County city of Fountain City from WIS 95 to North Main Street for flooding prevention efforts. Traffic is being detoured via North Main Street and WIS 95. The closure is estimated to be short term, with WIS 35 reopening later today.”

For more information, visit the region’s 511 website HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dennis Lemke
Minn. man in custody after police chase Saturday
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
5-year-old AJ was featured in Target Ads across the country.
Eau Claire boy featured in Target ad across the country
The mother draft horse and her twins she gave birth to 9 days ago, something a Clark County...
Clark County farmers happy twin draft horses survived birth

Latest News

Wisconsin Assembly aims for harsher carjacking penalties
GAS PUMP
Wisconsin lawmakers hope to outlaw local bans on gas engines
NO MOW MAY
Menomonie City Council passes resolution to establish ‘No Mow May’ pilot program
Ripon's “Little White School House,” recognized as the birthplace of the Republican Party, now...
‘Birthplace of the Republican Party’ moves locations in Ripon