WISDot: WIS 35 in Fountain City temporarily closed for flooding prevention efforts

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says Wisconsin Highway 35 in Fountain City is temporarily closed for flooding prevention efforts.

A media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation states, “WIS 35 is closed temporarily in the Buffalo County city of Fountain City from WIS 95 to North Main Street for flooding prevention efforts. Traffic is being detoured via North Main Street and WIS 95. The closure is estimated to be short term, with WIS 35 reopening later today.”

For more information, visit the region’s 511 website HERE.

