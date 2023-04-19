57th Annual Eau Claire Jazz Crawl slated for April 21st

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Downtown Eau Claire will look a little different come this Friday, April 21st.

The sounds of music will fill the air for the 57th annual Eau Claire Jazz Crawl with 18 venues hosting 48 bands and musicians all night long.

A New Orleans-style parade will kick off around 5:30 pm.

A wristband is $15 and gets you into all 18 venues. Food and beverages are separate purchases.

The entire event runs from 5 pm until 2 am. For a list of venues and performances, click here.

