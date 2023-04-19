Authorities say Weston woman missing under suspicious circumstances, vehicle found abandoned in Shawano County

Tara Jane Sullivan is described as 5 foot 7 inches, weighs 128 pounds and has green eyes
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a 47-year-old woman believed to be missing under suspicious circumstances.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to the report of a cellphone found in Ringle and learned it belongs to Tara Jane Sullivan. Authorities went to her Weston home to return the phone. According to a news release, Sullivan wasn’t home. Deputies discovered suspicious circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

That afternoon, off-duty officers of the Wausau Police Department were traveling on Highway 29 in Shawano County and saw Sullivan’s unoccupied vehicle parked on the side of the road. A search led by the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has been initiated in the area along Highway 29 between Wittenberg and Shawano.

Sullivan is described as 5 foot 7 inches. She’s 128 pounds and has green eyes. Her hair color is unknown.

Anyone who knows her well or has had contact with her in the past two weeks is asked to call the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office at 715-261-1200, option 5, to speak with an investigator.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has been assisted by the Everest-Metro Police Department and the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiden Grefe (L) and Dakota Brown (R)
Investigators confirm bodies found in Oneida County forest were missing teens
Generic police lights
2 people in custody after temporary lockdown at Menomonie Walmart
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby, Ridge, after he was sent home from day care on Friday...
Day care sends baby home with wrong parent, family says
Wisconsin’s State Archaeologist, Dr. James Skibo
Diver who died after Lake Mendota rescue was state archaeologist 
Cocco’s Pizza delivery driver Tyler Morrell tripped a suspect involved in a high-speed chase,...
WATCH: Pizza delivery driver trips suspect, leading to arrest

Latest News

Chandler Halderson leaves the courtroom after the jury found him guilty of all counts in the...
2 guilty verdicts against Chandler Halderson thrown out
Ripon's “Little White School House,” recognized as the birthplace of the Republican Party, now...
‘Birthplace of the Republican Party’ moves locations in Ripon
Pablo Center
Pablo Center (4/19/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (4/19/23)
Microsoft logo on company offices
Board OKs Microsoft data center near Foxconn in Racine County