Bikers Against Child Abuse hosts community event

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In honor of April being Child Abuse Prevention Month, various branches of the organization Bikers Against Child Abuse hosted a community event in Owen Park in Eau Claire Tuesday.

With the goal of reaching out to community members and local law enforcement branches, Bikers Against Child Abuse provided families a chance to unwind.

“We got kids doing tattoos. We got kids on bikes, we got adults drawing with chalk too,” said Raptor, the Blue Hills chapter vice president. “We got a little bit of everything. And it’s not just about the kids, We want the community to know we’re here.”

Bikers Against Child Abuse, or BACA, is a nonprofit dedicated to providing support to children and their loved ones who are suffering abuse.

“What inspired me was to be able to prevent children, from not being a child, to be able to find that childhood that they had taken away,” said Orca, the Great Rivers chapter child liaison security officer. “To put trust back into adults because that trust has been broken.”

BACA members say these types of events are critical, as they are one of the rare opportunities for the organization to directly interact with community members.

“We like to create awareness because we’re not ones to go out, do fundraising and things like that, so events like this, we like to come out to possibly open up our relationships with police departments, counselors, social workers within the county or private,” said Orca. “Just feel to let them know that we’re here if they have a child that needs to be empowered.”

While using the stereotype of the “intimidating biker” to their advantage can be difficult at times...

“It’s funny because once in a while we still get looks until they read the patches,” said Orca with a chuckle.

It’s much more common for the group, and their message, to be welcomed.

“We’re well received, very much so. I go out and I’ll do presentations to churches, to other groups, and it’s amazing how many come up and say, you know, I wish there was an organization like yours when I was a kid,” said Orca.

For more information on Bikers Against Child Abuse, or for opportunities to donate, click here.

