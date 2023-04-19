B.R.A.I.N. Team discusses developmental health

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Area experts in children’s developmental health met in Eau Claire Wednesday.

The Eau Claire County B.R.A.I.N. Team held its annual conference at the Florian Fardens. Experts from across Wis. shared the latest on brain research and how a child’s early environment can drastically change the health of their brain. A panel also spoke on how area organizations are helping with children’s brain development.

A researcher from UW-Madison says it’s important for parents to be aware of the resources available to them.

“But I want parents to also know that it’s perfectly legitimate to ask for help and that you deserve help. All of us receive this in some way, shape or form, and that parenting is not necessarily automatic or easy. So advice, guidance, modeling, coaching. It really does literally take a village to make to make a key difference,” Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, Associate Professor of Pediatrics-UW Madison, said.

The event welcomes anyone who has an interest in supporting families such as educators, child care and health care workers.

