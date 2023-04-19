Flooding in Eau Claire is starting to recede

By Melanie Walleser
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa River in Eau Claire has been anywhere from 10 to 15 feet above it’s normal elevation the past week. This has caused flooding in areas like Phoenix Park, Owen Park, and along the Chippewa River Trails.

According to Sean Hartnett, professor emeritus of geography at UW-Eau Claire, this flood is one of the top ten floods in Eau Claire ever recorded.

“Today the river is receding a little bit. It’s dropped down to just under an elevation of 770 feet. We peaked up at 775.5 feet, which puts us pretty high on the chart. The ninth highest flood level,” Hartnett said.

The Chippewa River crested on Friday and is now slowly regressing back into normal levels.

“It’s a spring meltwater flood. These tend to be long sustained floods that that build up in the in the springtime and take a while to settle back down,” Hartnett said.

Even with the flood settling down, Hartnett advises staying off the river

“The Grand Avenue Bridge, you see, the river is fully contained under the bridge. At our peak level, 66,000 cubic feet of water went under this bridge per second. So you can imagine 60,000 gallons of water going under that bridge,” Hartnett said.

Hartnett recalled the third highest flood in Eau Claire, almost 30 years ago.

“Number three on the charts was 1993 flood and it was a couple of feet higher and that came in in June. Historically, the most significant flooding was up on the north side, in the North Barstow neighborhood up there. In fact, you can see there’s whole blocks of houses that were moved out,” Hartnett said.

He says Eau Claire no longer sees major residential flooding because river banks are higher now and bedrock helps keep the flood waters contained.

You can see the latest reading of the Chippewa River elevation from the National Weather service here. The upcoming rainfall is expected to raise the river elevation by one or two feet.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiden Grefe (L) and Dakota Brown (R)
Investigators confirm bodies found in Oneida County forest were missing teens
Generic police lights
2 people in custody after temporary lockdown at Menomonie Walmart
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby, Ridge, after he was sent home from day care on Friday...
Day care sends baby home with wrong parent, family says
Tanker truck containing sulfuric acid overturns
Tanker truck containing 3,000 gallons of sulfuric acid overturns in Stanley
A black bear drank 69 cans of soda out of the 72 Sharon Rosel says she had in her car, using...
Bear downs 69 cans of soda after breaking into woman’s car

Latest News

The Norske Nook has been a staple in Osseo since 1973.
50 years of the Norske Nook
Mankato Public Safety says an incident, which led to a shelter in place warning Tuesday night,...
Tuesday’s Gun shots and shelter in place related to on-going investigation into missing father, son from Mankato
Taylor Schabusiness when learning that she has to stand trial in Brown County
Judge denies motion to relocate Taylor Schabusiness trial
Helping Students Through B.E.S.T. Program
Helping Students Through B.E.S.T. Program