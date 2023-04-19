Greywolf Partners Breaks Ground on Eau Claire Multifamily Development

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (GREYWOLF PARTNERS, INC. PRESS RELEASE) - April 18, 2023 - Greywolf Partners, Inc., a Wisconsin-based full service commercial real estate company, conducted its ceremonial ground-breaking this morning for the new 258-unit Station 955 market rate apartments. The project, located at 955 W. Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire, is minutes away from both UW- Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley Technical College.

“With growing demand for more multifamily housing in Eau Claire, we are excited to break ground on this new project to help fulfill this need,” said Joe Wagner, chief executive officer for Greywolf Partners. “Station 955 has a great location that will be beneficial for students at both UW-Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley Technical College, as it is within a few minutes’ walk to campus, but it is also convenient for those living and working in the area while providing an abundance of amenities.”

The property includes studio, 1-, 2-and 3-bedroomunits. The central “hub” links the buildings with a lounge, game area, business center as well as an outdoor patio and courtyards. The property also features on-site management, heated underground parking and a fitness center. The various units include full-sized stacked washer and dryer, walk-in closets, as well as designer-inspired finishes, including engineered wood floors.

“We’re excited to bring this project to fruition,” said Susan Ipsarides, Vice President of Greywolf Multifamily, whose team will be managing the property. “This, coupled with Metro Crossing Apartments, located nearby that we also manage, will provide a variety of unit types and prices for those looking to rent in Eau Claire.”

Greywolf Partners anticipates beginning leasing efforts for Station 955 later this summer or early fall to rent units for the start of the 2024 school year.

he multifamily project, project is being developed by Greywolf Partners, with Bailey Copeland, Director of Development, leading the project. Greywolf Partners has hired Royal Construction, headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to construct the project. JSD Professional Services has provided civil and landscaping engineering for the project, while JLAArchitects has provided architectural services.

For information about Station 955, please contact 715.955.4391, or email station955@greywp.com. Additional information will be available on the website, www.station955.com.

For Greywolf Partners development opportunities, please contact Bailey Copeland at262.893.1720or bailey.copeland@greywp.com.

About Greywolf Partners

Greywolf Partners is a full-service real estate company with an entrepreneurial mindset with headquarters in Milwaukee, executive offices in Cottage Grove, near Madison, and a branch office in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Formed in 2009, Greywolf Partners provides a comprehensive range of services including development, brokerage, asset and property management, while also specializing in hospitality, gas stations, senior housing property management through Park Vista Senior Housing Management, as well as residential realestate through Badger Realty Team. Our clients include a variety of ownership groups, including small entrepreneurial owners, large institutional investors and other investment structures. Greywolf Partners takes a collaborative, consultative approach to understanding each clients’ needs and delivering real estate solutions. To learn more, visit www.greywolfpartners. com or call 877.543.4739.

