Hearing on motion to relocate Taylor Schabusiness trial scheduled for Wednesday afternoon

Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County Circuit Court on January 6, 2023
Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County Circuit Court on January 6, 2023(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff and Brittany Schmidt
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The motion hearing for a woman accused of murdering and dismembering a Green Bay man is set to happen Wednesday afternoon.

25-year-old Taylor Schabusiness is accused of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and sexual assault.

The hearing was called by her attorney to request moving the trial out of Brown County, saying she can’t get a fair trial because of the publicity of the case.

Taylor Schabusiness is accused of dismembering Shad Thyrion in his Green Bay home last year. The grisly details of the case received widespread attention. Additionally, a recent court room video showing Schabusiness attacking her previous attorney went viral earlier this year.

The state has responded to the motion saying nothing the defense has argued warrants a change in venue. The hearing is set for 3 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the defense’s motion and the state’s response.

