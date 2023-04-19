Highway Department closes portion of Highway 35 in Fountain City

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Highway Department has closed a portion of Highway 35 in Fountain City, according to a social post via the Buffalo County Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page.

The social post states, “Due to rain accumulation the Highway Department has closed Highway 35 in Fountain City from the Golden Frog to Kwik Trip. Please follow traffic signs for detour information. Highway has confirmed this water is not from flooding. Water appears to be approximately 3ft from sand barricades at this time.”

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.