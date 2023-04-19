Hudson PD: Body recovered from St. Croix River

Investigation
Investigation
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - On April 19, 2023 around 9:30 a.m. the Hudson Police Department responded to a report of a possible body in the St. Croix River.

That is according to a social post via the Hudson WI Police Department Facebook Page. The social post says a human body was recovered.

The social post states, “On 04/19/23 at approximately 0930 hours, the Hudson Police Department responded to a call of a possible body in the St. Croix River. Our department along with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Department were able to make a recovery of a human body. Until the medical examiner can make a positive identification and the family has been notified, we will not be releasing any further information.”

