Masking optional at all Gundersen Health System locations beginning April 24

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Masking for patients, visitors and staff is set to become optional at all Gundersen Health System locations beginning April 24.

A media release from Gundersen Health System states, “Based on lower risk factors including COVID Community Levels, along with readily available COVID vaccines and treatments, Gundersen has determined patients, visitors and staff no longer need to mask while visiting any Gundersen location. Once the change is made, patients, visitors and staff may choose to continue to mask. Patients with fever and/or respiratory symptoms seeking care, treatment or testing should mask upon entrance to any Gundersen facility and report those symptoms at check-in. Masks will remain available at entrances and/or registration desks. Visitors and support persons who have symptoms of COVID-19 should not accompany a patient.”

Gundersen officials will continue to monitor COVID Community Levels and may make adjustments to masking guidance as needed, according to the media release.

Additional information regarding Gundersen Health System’s guidelines is available HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.