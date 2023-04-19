Names released of husband and wife found dead in Madison home

The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police department reported in an update.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have released the names of the husband and wife found dead Sunday inside a Madison home.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the pair Tuesday as Fae Niglis and Gregory Niglis, ages 71 and 68, respectively.

Officials’ preliminary autopsy results showed Fae Niglis’ cause of death was homicidal violence, while Gregory Niglis’ death was caused by firearm-related trauma. MPD said in an updated incident report that Gregory Niglis’ death is considered a suicide.

The medical examiner’s office indicated that the autopsies were finished Monday and additional testing is underway.

The Madison Police Department and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the deaths. MPD said it does not believe anyone else is involved in the incident.

Officers arrived at the home, in the 2800 block of Moland Street, around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday to conduct a welfare check. According to the MPD update, police first found the 71-year-old woman’s body in the living room before discovering the 68-year-old man’s body in the basement.

MPD assured the public that their deaths appear to be isolated and investigators noted there were no signs of forced entry.

The National Suicide Hotline can be dialed at anytime at 988.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiden Grefe (L) and Dakota Brown (R)
Investigators confirm bodies found in Oneida County forest were missing teens
Generic police lights
2 people in custody after temporary lockdown at Menomonie Walmart
Wisconsin’s State Archaeologist, Dr. James Skibo
Diver who died after Lake Mendota rescue was state archaeologist 
Cocco’s Pizza delivery driver Tyler Morrell tripped a suspect involved in a high-speed chase,...
WATCH: Pizza delivery driver trips suspect, leading to arrest
The mother draft horse and her twins she gave birth to 9 days ago, something a Clark County...
Clark County farmers happy twin draft horses survived birth

Latest News

Madyson Baker hits a home run for Chippewa Falls
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, April 18th
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
A study from the U.S. Census Bureau and AmeriCorps found volunteerism across the country...
Study finds volunteering in Wisconsin dropped double digits