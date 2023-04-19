Schools work to better learning experience for students through B.E.S.T. program

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - At Southview Elementary School in Chippewa Falls Principal Sara Denure says a screening process is helping students not fall behind on their studies.

“Some of those internalized behaviors with the way those questions are worded are able to rise to the top. And then we’re able to works as a team within the school to make some plans and help those students,” said Denure.

The questionnaire taken twice a year takes two to four minutes to fill out.

Denure said in that time a teach can learn a lot about what’s bothering a student, if anything.

It is all made possible through the B.E.S.T. program. That stands for Behavioral, Emotional, Social and Traits.

Darcy Vaden Elzen with Marshfield Clinic Health System said grant money is provided to train educators to assess what a students needs, if it appears they are at risk.

“We had over 53 districts participating and training thousands of teachers on how to use this tool. It’s not a diagnostic test, it’s intended to help teachers identify behavioral risk factors in students,” said Vaden Elzen. “To make sure teachers have the tools that they need to address classroom behaviors at the time within the classroom.”

In addition to the approach, Denure said the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District offers Cardinal Care. It’s a program that provides students free mental health resources, and it is available for students who need it.

“The B.E.S.T leads us to having conversations with families about those types of opportunities that are available through the school,” said Denure.

When it comes to kids, she said just investing a little bit of time on them can go a long way.

“It’s not necessarily difficult challenging things we need to do at school to help our students, it’s just taking time to pause and reflect on each individual student,” said Denure.

Parents are made aware of the B.E.S.T. program approach at the beginning of the school year.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.