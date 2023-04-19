Tanker truck containing 3,000 gallons of sulfuric acid overturns in Stanley

Tanker truck containing sulfuric acid overturns
Tanker truck containing sulfuric acid overturns
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - A tanker truck containing 3,000 gallons of sulfuric acid overturned on Industrial Park Road in Stanley, according to a social post via the Stanley Police Department Facebook Page.

The social post states, “A tanker truck containing 3,000 gallons of sulfuric acid has overturned on Industrial Park Road, west of South Broadway Street/County Highway H. Per hazardous material guidelines, evacuations have been coordinated by emergency responders for those within the affected area. A local hazardous materials team is responding to manage the cleanup process and traffic has been rerouted and will remain closed in the area for an unknown amount of time. We ask that everyone avoid the west industrial park area so personnel can direct their time and resources to scene management and proper restoration in the matter of public safety.”

